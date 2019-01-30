New law will help in battle against vaping

To the Editor:

This month, tobacco-control advocates are celebrating as Massachusetts becomes the first state in the nation to prohibit healthcare institutions, including pharmacies, from selling tobacco and vaping products. Prohibiting the sale of tobacco and vaping products in pharmacies protects public health by reducing youth exposure to a wide variety of enticing and addictive products, and by reducing triggers for smokers who are trying to quit.

This statewide action follows years of successful work at the local level to ban sales of these addictive products in facilities that are dedicated to health and wellness, and that often treat illnesses and diseases caused by these products.

Statewide, 174 cities and towns, including the seven largest cities in the state, previously enacted this policy locally. Many municipalities in our region did so, helping build momentum for this statewide legislation. We are tremendously proud to have reached this point, with thanks to leadership from local boards of health and many people who testified at public hearings.

This and other aspects of the new statewide law will help reduce the number of young people in Massachusetts who become addicted to nicotine, and reduce the health and economic impact of tobacco in the commonwealth. For more information about tobacco prevention efforts, visit makesmokinghistory.org or contact me at 774-634-3955 or mvital@sevenhills.org.

Morissa Vital, program manager

Southeast Tobacco-Free Community Partnership