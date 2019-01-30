Public briefed on PFAS contamination

Members of the public met with Ron Myrick of Tetra Tech to get information regarding per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), and measures to mitigate further contamination of groundwater and soil.

Residents of roads like Coffins Field, Waldrons Bottom Road, and Vineyard Meadow Farms who live south of the airport were in attendance at the meeting in the MVY terminal.

After initial tests, 26 wells on those roads have tested positive for PFAS with 13 of them being at or above the 70 parts per trillion guideline set by environmental regulators. Many of the homes are getting bottled water while the airport consultant works on plans to install carbon-based filtration systems for some of the properties.

PFAS is a chemical compound used for fighting Class B petroleum fires, often involved in aircraft. Myrick said the chemical is mixed with water and other compounds, then administered as a foam that smothers petroleum fires.

Myrick told Islanders regulatory standards for PFAS and other long-chain compounds have yet to be determined, and Tetra Tech is still gathering information about toxicity levels and ways of containing and disposing of the chemicals.

“We are going to be sending information to the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) on a monthly basis, and hopefully soon there will be well-defined standards for dealing with PFAS,” Myrick said.

Myrick presented the management plan that will monitor PFAS presence in wells and groundwater, and contain chemicals that have already been dispersed.

The health advisory provided by the MassDEP dictates 70 ppt as the regulatory limit for PFAS content, but Myrick said properties with wells testing higher than 20 ppt are being offered bottled water and a filtration system, if necessary.

This is an initial story on Wednesday night’s meeting and will be updated. -ed