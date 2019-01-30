REAL ESTATE TRANSACTIONS: January 21 – 25, 2019

Chilmark

Jan. 23, Scheuer Family Properties LLC, holder of an undivided one-half tenant in common interest, and the Cohen Family Chilmark Properties LLC, holder of an undivided one-half tenant in common interest, sold Lot 3, 2 Chockers Lane to Francis V. Cunningham, trustee of the Two Chockers Lane Realty Trust for $3,400,000.

Edgartown

Jan. 24, Andrew P. Houlahan sold 26 Bayside South to Rebecca R. Pouliot, trustee of the Black Cap Nominee Trust, for $11,250,000.

Oak Bluffs

Jan. 22, Preserve at the Woodlands LLC sold 29 Paddock Rd. to Judith and Desmond Lee, trustees of the Lee Paddock Realty Trust, for $550,000.

Jan. 25, Michelle C. and David C. Bettencourt sold 23 Wachuset Ave. to Travis Pachico for $381,000.

Tisbury

Jan. 22, Karen Y. Peck sold Unit 19 and Unit B12, Causeway Harborview Condo to Gregory Moses, Martha Moses, and Debbie Mahoney for $215,000.

Jan. 23, Kenneth MacLean, Jr. and Stephanie Mashek sold Unit A-201, 31 Beach Rd. to Sarah Lolley LLC for $415,000.

Jan. 24, Monique Belair and Kristofer Granger sold 15 Herring Creek Rd. to Jared Salvatore and Caitlin Burbidge for $695,000.

Jan. 24, James G. Raycroft sold 382 Franklin St. to John Dawson for $665,000.

West Tisbury

Jan. 22, Myron A. Warner, 3rd, Personal Representative of the estate of Allen Warner, sold 37 Sixth St. to William J. Devine, trustee of the Allen Warner Family Realty Trust, for $250,000.

Jan. 25, Irene Sugano, trustee of the Frederick Newhall Woods Vineyard Land Trust, sold 61 Music St. to Tara J. Whiting-Wells, trustee of the West Way Realty Trust. for $550,000.