Become a grants wizard

The M.V. Nonprofit Collaborative presents a seminar on grant writing on Monday, Feb. 11, from 9 am to 2 pm at the Oak Bluffs library, conducted by Kathie Olsen. According to a press release, whether you are just beginning to search for grants, or simply wish to brush up your skills, this comprehensive and entertaining event will help you to:

Gain awareness about, and actually begin, the grant-writing process

Learn about how foundations assess grant applications, and how best to make your case to them. (Includes presentations from local funders.)

Understand where a grants program fits into your organization’s work and budget

Gain awareness about the grant research process, including what is available in our Nonprofit Resource Center, in partnership with the Oak Bluffs Public Library

Learn how to use GrantWatch, a database of available government and foundation grants

Start your own hands-on search in GrantWatch

Learn about local grant opportunities, their processes, and expectations from representatives of the Permanent Endowment of M.V., MVYouth and United Way of the Cape and Islands.

The session is $25 per person, lunch, beverages, and snacks included. Register at mvnonprofits.org. Please respond no later than Feb. 5. Spaces are limited.

Kathie Olsen is a nonprofit leader, teacher, facilitator, public speaker, and collaborative community spirit. Olsen has spent the past 13 years working as a program officer for the Cow Creek Umpqua Indian Foundation, reviewing 60 to 70 grant applications per year. Other experience with nonprofits includes serving on eight nonprofit boards of directors, and serving as executive director for four of them. She has raised over $2 million for nonprofit organizations, utilizing the full breadth of the fund-development spectrum (including grant writing, special events, major donor campaigns, and annual fund appeals). As a consultant, she provides triage and guidance to nonprofits on-Island and nationally. She lives in Aquinnah.

This workshop is made possible thanks to a grant from the Peter and Elizabeth C. Tower Foundation.