LIVE LOVE TRI at the Y

Martha’s Vineyard YMCA will host its eighth annual “LIVE LOVE TRI” indoor triathlon on Saturday, Feb. 2, from 8 am-12 pm. Event include swimming, biking, which is held in the café, and running, held in the health and wellness center. The triathlon is open to members and non-members of the Y, for ages 11 and up.

Twenty businesses will sponsor the triathlon, with all proceeds benefiting the “Y FOR ALL” financial assistance program, which offers free and subsidized programs at the Y for people in need. Proceeds will also benefit the Community Outreach program, which “funds programs such as our annual Third Grade Water Safety Program, sends kids to Summer Camp, After School and Swim Lessons,” according to the YMCA press release.

There will be raffle prizes, which include prizes from: Chilmark Coffee, Eclipse Massage, MV Paddle Co., Roy Bikini, Summer Shades, The Black Dog, Vibrant Health, Vineyard Triathlon, and XTerra. Awards are given to the top 3 winners in each category and those who reach their fundraising goal are entered in the grand prize raffle.