MVRHS girls and boys hoopsters lose to Seahawks

The Vineyarders suffered a pair of Cape and Islands League basketball defeats on Friday, courtesy of the Cape Cod Academy Seahawks, who beat the girls, 52-45, in Oak Bluffs and rallied from 10 points down to stun the boys, 74-66 in Osterville.

The girls led 14-13 after a see-saw first quarter and produced their highest point total of the season but couldn’t stop the hot shooting of Seahawks Kaileigh Bickford and Marena Gardella, who finished with 19 and 18 points, respectively.

Taylor Hughes led the Vineyarders (6-7 overall, 6-5 C & I) with a season-high 13 points, Kylie Estrella had 11, Riley Yuhas added eight and Sasha Lakis chipped in seven. Yuhas was 2 for 2 from the free-throw line but the rest of the Vineyarders were a combined 4 of 16.

In the boys game, the Vineyarders sank eight three-pointers in the first half, with Aiden Rogers netting four of his five on the day, to run up a 37-27 lead late in the second quarter but CCA closed out the half with an 8-0 run.

In the second half, the Seahawks clamped down on the Vineyard attack with tough defense and the Vineyarders hot perimeter shooting dried up to the count of three treys.

Jaeden Greenleaf poured in a game-high 26 points for CCA, with Andrew James adding another 21. Aiden Rogers led MV with 15, Owen Porterfield had 10, Sam Wallace and Jeremy Regan, nine apiece and Mike Trusty, seven.

The Vineyard girls and boys both travel to Sturgis West on Saturday. The boys (6-5 overall, 5-4 C & I) host Monomoy on Monday and Sturgis West on Tuesday with both games starting at 4:30 pm. The girls host Sturgis West prior to the boys game on Tuesday, with the tip at 3 pm.