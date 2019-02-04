Girls hockey falls to Bishop Stang, 2-1

The MVRHS girls hockey team fought hard against the formidable Bishop Stang Spartans before losing 2-1 at the Ice Arena on Saturday afternoon. Stang utilized its speed and strength to build a 2-0 lead after two periods. Stang’s Eliza LePage opened the scoring when she rifled home a 25-foot slap shot late in the first period. Junior Jocelyn Silvia then doubled their lead when she poked home a loose puck at the 5:00 mark of the second frame.

The Vineyard’s Meghan Sonia, a senior, made it a one-goal game when she slipped a high wrist shot into the net from along the right hand boards with 4:32 to go in the final period. That was as close as the hosts would get.

The wide-open game featured stellar goaltending from the visitors’ Sierra Majewski, a senior, and Vineyard junior Amelia Simmons.

The Spartans improved to 10-2-1 with the win. Martha’s Vineyard, now 3-10 on the season, will face Brookline High School on Saturday, Feb. 9 at 3 pm at home.