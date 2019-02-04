Services Tuesday for Romeo George Lambert

Romeo George (“Bud”) Lambert, 95, died Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019, at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home.

He was born in Springfield to Romeo F. and Elizabeth (Moore) Lambert. Bud grew up in Springfield, where he lived for many years, and he was a resident of Englewood, Fla., for 20 years, and Wilbraham for 8 years. He retired from package machinery in East Longmeadow after 40 years. He was an active Shriner and, was very involved for many years with the Gulf Coast Banjo Society.

Bud was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Olive Harriet (Salls) Lambert, who died on Feb. 26, 2016. He is survived by his children, son Terry Lambert and his wife Dorothy of Springfield, son Thomas Lambert and his wife Charlene of Enfield, Conn., daughter Sheryl Cheney and her husband Ronald Mease of Enfield, Conn., and son Jeff Lambert and his wife Joanne of Oak Bluffs; his siblings, sister Gloria Lambert of Granby, Conn., brother Robert Lambert of Sanford, Maine, and brother, Gary Lambert of Hampden; as well as 10 grandchildren, Kristen, Benjamin, Jessica, Nathan, Jenna, Justin, David, Christopher, Holly, and Michael.

Bud’s family would like to thank the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home for its remarkably compassionate care, especially the tender, loving staff of the Third Floor North.

Committal services with military honors will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 5, at 3 pm in the chapel of the Massachusetts Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery, 1390 Main St., Agawam. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home, 110 Cherry St., Holyoke, MA, 01040. For additional information, please visit nowakfuneral.com.