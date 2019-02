All shellfish permits are now being issued at the Town of Tisbury Natural Resource Office, which is located at 19 Owen Park. If you wish to purchase a permit you may do so between the hours of 9 am and 3 pm Monday through Friday. During the summer months of July and August, permits will be available to purchase 7 days a week during normal working hours.

Any questions, you can call us on 508-696-4249 or email kelias@tisburyma.com, we are always happy to hear from you.