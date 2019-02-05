Appreciative of quick response

To the Editor:

On the frigid night of Jan. 30, the Harbor View Hotel team was reminded of just how fortunate we are to be part of the Martha’s Vineyard community. Due to the swift responses and collaborative efforts of the Edgartown, Oak Bluffs, Tisbury, and West Tisbury fire departments, a fire that broke out in our Governor Mayhew Building was contained and extinguished, greatly limiting damage.

We are fortunate that the fire occurred while the unoccupied building was under renovation, and that no injuries were sustained. Our deepest gratitude goes to our volunteer first responders who courageously and tirelessly persevered on a brutally cold and windy night to extinguish the smoke, and to the ambulance crews and police officers who braved the elements as well. We thank their families, too, for the sacrifices they make every day so that their loved ones can keep us all safe. And we owe thanks to you, our community, for the many ways that you support these men and women who give so much to protect our Island.

Chris Bird, general manager

Harbor View