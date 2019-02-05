Dinghies arrested

Tisbury has apprehended dinghies, skiffs, and kayaks left on town waterfronts this winter and sent them to what harbormaster John Crocker described as “dinghy jail,” a pound for little boats.

To bail out a dinghy from the undisclosed “jail,” a given owner must pony up $50, Crocker said. After advertising twice in The Times that dinghies and other small boats must be removed from town launch areas by Dec. 15 if they are not being actively used to attend a vessel, the harbor department removed noncompliant craft from Lagoon Pond Landing, Lake Street Landing and the beach and dock at Owen Park, Crocker said.