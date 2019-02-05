Damaged meter closes town hall

Tisbury town hall closed early Tuesday afternoon after a meter in a heavy metal housing was discovered to be “not normally attached” and dripping water, Tisbury facilities manager Kirk Metell told The Times.

Town Hall employees weren’t ever in danger, Metell said, but because repairs to the meter stood to involve a power cut, the building was no longer capable of supporting lights and computers so it was closed down. DPW workers noticed the meter housing was hanging from the side of the building oddly while they raked leaves in the adjacent cemetery, Metell said. Upon inspection, Metell said he and the town electrical inspector found the meter was infiltrated with water and its support screws were rusted and failing. Private electricians were brought in to stabilize the meter, he said, and now the town is coordinating with Eversource to schedule the installation of a new meter.

“We’re going to shoot for next Friday,” he said.

In the interim, the building will be open for business, he added, and he only expects it to close about an hour early next Friday.

In an email to The Times, town administrator wrote that many town employees moved into the Katharine Cornell Theater and continued to work. A temporary fix has been made, the power is back on as of 4 pm, and the building will be open for business Wednesday, he wrote.