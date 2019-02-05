Water service affected in Vineyard Haven

Residents of Tisbury on Center, William, and Franklin streets are without water on Tuesday until 4 pm and will be without water again on Wednesday as construction continues in the area, according to an alert posted by the Tisbury Police Department. Water will be shut off from 8 am to 4 pm on Wednesday, according to the alert.

“The water department suggests filling jugs/pails for your water needs during these times,” the alert states. “They also want to make sure you are aware that after the construction is done, you may encounter discolored/rusty water due to the disturbance in the pipes. They ask that you run an inside or outside faucet until the water runs clear.”

The water department phone number is 508-693-3100 for any questions.