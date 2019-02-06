Applications for Perfect Pitch M.V. contest

Organizers are gearing up for the third annual Perfect Pitch M.V. contest, Tuesday, March 26, from 6:30 to 8 pm at the Old Whaling Church in Edgartown. They’re seeking applicants, with a deadline set for Friday, Feb. 22.

Perfect Pitch M.V. is a “Shark Tank” style pitch contest where 10 qualified entrepreneurs compete for prize money to support their small business. According to a press release, the contest is open to any Vineyard resident with an idea for a small business whose identity is based on the Vineyard, or who has a small business on the Vineyard and is ready to evolve the business.

“The Perfect Pitch MV contest is a fast-paced, fun event that introduces creative business ideas to the Island community,” said Nancy Gardella, director of the Martha’s Vineyard Chamber of Commerce, in the release. “In the past two years, $15,000 has been raised and distributed to six contest winners. We’re looking forward to a great contest this year.”

To apply, visit mvy.com/pitch for all the information and to download the application.

According to the release, Perfect Pitch M.V. is supported by the Martha’s Vineyard Chamber of Commerce, Seidman Investment Portfolios, the Cape and Islands SCORE, the Martha’s Vineyard Bank, the Nonprofit Collaborative, the Steamship Authority, and numerous volunteers and donors.

For more information, call Nancy Gardella at the Martha’s Vineyard Chamber of Commerce, at 508-693-0085, ext. 16, or email her at nancy@mvy.com.