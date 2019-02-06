Aquinnah: Sometimes a game is just a game

While I am so delighted that the Patriots won the Super Bowl, and that Tom Brady (and the rest of the team) has broken another record, I must admit that partway through the game, I found myself kind of bored. There were no explosive plays, no edge-of-your seat, last-minute comebacks; it was all kind of humdrum. The ads were not even that good, nor was the halftime show. I guess sometimes a game is just a game, and not a spectacle of daring and conquest. And that’s fine in the regular season, but for the Super Bowl, it helps to kick it up a notch.

The library has some exciting new programming starting this month. There will be a Coding Club for ages 8 and up on Tuesdays from 3 to 4 pm, starting on Feb. 12. If you are like me and have no idea what coding is, it is the ability to code computer programs. Kids in the club will be working in Scratch, a free platform developed by the Lifelong Kindergarten Group at the MIT Media Lab. Scratch was designed especially for people ages 8 to 16. I can tell you that the kids I know who have tried coding really love it, and become more creative in their computer use by not just playing computer games but making them.

There will be two new groups on Thursdays at the library; a Drawing Group from 2:30 to 3:30 pm begins this Thursday, Feb. 7. This group will focus on building skills and the artistic process. Children’s librarian Elissa Turnbull, who is also an illustrator and teacher, will lead the group. All experience levels are welcome. This class is for adults, but it’s open to children 12 and up who have a strong interest. Group Meditation will begin on Feb. 14 and will be held from 2 to 3 pm.

Regular library programming will continue as usual, the afterschool club meets at 4 pm on Tuesday, Storytime is held on Thursday at 3:30 pm and Saturday at 10:30 am, Kids’ Crafts is on Saturday from 11 am to 3 pm. This Thursday there will be a Kid’s Pizza and Movie Night at 5 pm. There will be a Valentine’s Day Party next Thursday, Feb. 14, from 4 to 6 pm.

At Pathways this week the Ocean Film Shorts Series continues Friday, Feb. 8, from 7 to 9 pm. Some of the films are drone aerials filmed off the Vineyard, Nantucket, the Bahamas, British West Indies, Puerto Rico, Australia, and Tonga, which is over 5,000 kilometers southeast of Hawaii in the South Pacific. All the films being shown sound beautiful, and some show positive action being taken to protect our oceans.

On Saturday, Pathways presents “Pop Friction: Shades of Love,” a sequel to last year’s “True Romance” concert, which focused on jazz standards. This concert will focus on music of the 1960s and ’70s and retro pop. It will feature an ensemble of vocalists and musicians including Siren Mayhew, Sean McMahon, Christine Seidel, George Davis, Aaron Lowe, Julius Lowe, Greg Ruszah, Laura Walton, and Annye. The concert begins at 7 pm. Tuesday, Feb. 12, features writing “On the Matters of the Heart,” a pre-Valentine’s evening of words of love (or not). The evening will be hosted by Lee McCormack, and will include readings by Natasha Taylor, Richard Skidmore, Corinne de Langavant, and Mary Wheeler.

The annual Chilmark School PTO’s “Blues Blizzard” will be this Saturday, Feb. 9, from 7 to 11 pm at the Chilmark Community Center. This adults-only dance party will have Johnny Hoy and the Bluefish, live and silent auctions, desserts, beverages, and photo booth fun. Tickets are $20 ($15 for seniors) at the door, or through any Chilmark School family. All proceeds benefit the Chilmark School Outing Program and PTO. This is always a great party, so come out for an awesome cause.

Happy birthday to Bert Fischer, who celebrates a big one on Feb. 13.