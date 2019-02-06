Boys basketball tops Sturgis, 78-28

1 of 6

The Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) boys basketball team started fast and never looked back on their way to a 50-point win over visiting Sturgis Charter School West on Tuesday.

Going into the game, Vineyard Coach Mike Joyce was concerned about his team’s energy level after a tough overtime loss on Monday at Monomoy Regional. He needn’t have worried. “We came out with tremendous energy,” he said later. “We were relaxed and confident, and everything clicked.”

Indeed it did. The Vineyarders opened with six quick points on hustling plays by juniors Aiden Araujo and Jeremy Regan, who typified the relentless style of play Coach Joyce hoped to see. That style included tenacious rebounding, fast breaks, and a swarming defense. Not to mention an occasional full-court press. When you add smart shot selection to the mix, you have a recipe for success. The hosts led 19-7 after one period.

The second period was more of the same. Senior Dylan Dyke sparkled on both ends of the floor, and shot-blocking sophomores Mike Trusty and Rammon Dos Santos thwarted the Navigators’ inside offense. The 35-14 Vineyard lead at the half tells the story.

With Coach Joyce able to use his entire roster, the hosts’ score sheet was impressively balanced. In all, 11 Vineyarders would score; topping the list were Jeremy Regan, Dylan Dyke and junior Solon Oliver, who finished with 12 points each. Sturgis was led by Johnny Dankert, with 12.

The win lifts the Vineyard to 8-6 on the season— 7-5 in the league — with three games remaining. Sturgis fell to 5-11. The boys head to Harwich on Thursday to take on Cape Tech.