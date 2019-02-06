Bridge Results

At the Jan. 28, 1:15 pm game of the Edgartown Bridge Club in Vineyard Haven, nine pairs competed. Finishing in first place overall were Lolly Hand and Diane Drake, followed by Barbara Besse and Wink Winkelman in second, Diana Dozier and Gerry Averill in third, and Bea Phear and Dave Donald in fourth place.

Six pairs competed at the Jan. 29, 7 pm game at the Martha’s Vineyard Bridge Club in Vineyard Haven. First place went to Dave Donald and Colleen Morris, followed by Joan Perrine and Ken Judson in second place.

And at the Jan. 31, 7 pm game of the Island Bridge Club in West Tisbury, four pairs competed in a team-of-four event. Finishing in first place with three wins were Dave Donald and Barbara Besse.