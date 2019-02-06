Cape Cod 5 Announces $100,000 in Grants to Local Food Pantries

Orleans, MA – Cape Cod 5 recently announced collective grants totaling $100,000 through the Cape Cod 5 Foundation to local food pantries to support their work during a period of heightened demand.

“Cape Cod 5 is privileged to support the vital role that food pantries play in our communities throughout the year.” said Dorothy A. Savarese, President and CEO of Cape Cod 5. “We felt it was important to accelerate and increase our annual grants to food pantries this year as these organizations are currently experiencing higher than normal demand as they meet the everyday needs of our community while also helping community members who are overcoming the effects of the government shutdown.”

The donation is an extension of Cape Cod 5’s support efforts for those impacted by the government shutdown, which will continue through the end of February. The Bank’s efforts include a 0.00% APR1, one-year Cape Cod 5 Government Employee Assistance Loan Program and a $30,000 donation to the Cape Cod Military Support Foundation (CCMSF). Cape Cod 5 is also continuing to collect food, toiletries and baby care items at each of its Banking Centers.

10.00% Annual Percentage Rate (APR) for the term of the loan. Single payment loan with a term of 12 months. Minimum loan amount of $500. Maximum loan amount of $2,500. One payment of entire loan amount due at maturity.

