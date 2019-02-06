Girls basketball outlasts Sturgis West, 40-31

1 of 5

The Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) girls basketball team rode a strong second half to a 40-31 victory over league rival Sturgis Charter School West on Tuesday at the high school. The first half was marked by tight, aggressive defensive play that resulted in numerous fouls and jump balls. Neither team established an offensive flow, and points were hard to come by. When sophomore Kylie Estrella broke free for a layup with seconds remaining in the half, the hosts took a tenuous 16-14 lead to the locker room.

Although both teams continued their tenacious play in the third period, the Vineyarders gradually took charge. They sharpened their passing game and used their height advantage to control the boards and create scoring opportunities. Lakis, a force inside throughout, and Estrella keyed the offense, while juniors Kat O’Brien and Evanna Quinn — who had two huge fourth-period blocks — helped keep the defense ramped up.

After Lakis fouled out with five minutes to go, the Navigators cut the lead to six points. But late baskets by sophomore Tianna Rambonga (a three-pointer) and junior Taylor Hughes sealed the win for the hosts.

Estrella and Lakis led the way for the Vineyard, with 13 and 12 points respectively. Lily Manning had 10 for Sturgis.

Vineyard cCoach Sterling Bishop praised his team’s resiliency while taking an anxious glimpse into the near future. “We were tight in the first half today,” he said. “But we got comfortable in the second half when we started utilizing our strengths. Kylie [Estrella] converted some nice one-on-one moves for layups, and Sasha [Lakis] stepped up with great leadership, both vocally and by example.”

As for the playoffs, the coach set the scene. “We now have eight wins, and we need 10 to qualify,” he said. “We face Cape Cod Regional at home on Thursday, and we’re off to Nantucket Saturday. We’ve beaten both teams this year. We’ll see.”

The Vineyarders now stand at 8-6 on the year. For Sturgis, now 1-15 on the season, the game was a step in the right direction. They are a young, aggressive team who challenged the Vineyarders, and give every indication of a team on the rise.