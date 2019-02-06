Oak Bluffs didn’t need newspaper’s push

To the Editor:

I take issue with a sentence in your recent editorial regarding the value of local newspapers. The sentence is about how The Times “highlighted blight in downtown Oak Bluffs that moved residents to create profound change.”

As an elected member of the Oak Bluffs planning board, a member of the streetscape committee, and the chairman of the wayfinding committee, I never heard anyone involved with any of those groups mention that it was your paper highlighting the obvious rundown nature of our two movie theaters as a motivating factor.

Erik Albert

Oak Bluffs