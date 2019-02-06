REAL ESTATE TRANSACTIONS: January 28 – February 1, 2019

Aquinnah

Jan. 31, Marianne Durgin, trustee of the Frank H. Durgin II, Trust sold 10 Moshup Trail to 10 Moshup Trail LLC for $2,150,000.

Chilmark

Jan. 30, William H. Smith sold 8 Smith Lane to Michael F. and Jean M. Correira for $900,000.

Feb. 1, Old Chilmark Schoolhouse LLC sold 143 South Road to Dominque Callimanopulos, trustee of the Chilmark Schoolhouse Trust, for $1,050,000.

Edgartown

Jan. 30, Sheriffs Meadow Foundation Inc. sold 18 Navy Way to Susan C. and Raymond J. Drop, trustees of the Susan C. Drop Revocable Trust, for $465,000.

Feb. 1, Nathan B. Hope and John G. Briggs, trustees of the Briggs MV Realty Trust, sold 456 Edgartown–Vineyard Haven Road to Michael Wallace, trustee of the Wallace Realty Trust, for $280,000.

Feb. 1, Ubaldo C. Miller and Christopher Miller sold 8 Jernegan Ave. and 11 and 15 Tenth St. South to Cassidy Look, Christopher S. Look 3rd, and Leslie A. Look for $650,000.

Oak Bluffs

Jan. 31, Robert D. Dimler, as conservator of Charles G. Burt, sold Unit 101, 2 Pennacook Ave. to Genie Zeigler for $500,000.

Feb. 1, Renato Faini sold 10 Hidden Cove Road to CRZ Inc. for $290,000.

Feb. 1, Lloyd G. Francis and Nicole R. Anderson, Personal Representatives of the estate of Doryne Patricia Anderson, sold 13 Norris Ave. to Very Lamb LLC for $292,500.

Tisbury

Jan. 28, Carrington Mortgage Services LLC, present holder of a mortgage from Clement J. and Jeannemarie T. Packish to MERS, sold 43 Edgartown Rd. to Carrington Mortgage Services LLC for $451,000 by foreclosure deed.

Jan. 29, Channon Capra sold 32 Boxberry Ave. to Jason M. Dyer and Brittany M. Kruciak for $585,000.

Jan. 31, Diane H. Purvis and Bradley Kent Purvis sold 59 Dudley St. to John J. McElroy 4th, trustee of the John J. McElroy 4th Trust, for $1,200,000.

Jan. 31, Charles T. Felder sold 168 Lake Street to Hans and Hyunah Riis for $700,000.

West Tisbury

Jan. 29, Nina Isabella Harris, as Personal Representative of the estate of Jonathan Herbert Harris a/k/a Jonathan H. Harris and Kathleen Stillo f/k/a Kathleen M. Harris, individually, sold 20 Skiffs Lane and land off Old County Rd. to Maurice and Susan Dore, trustees of the Skiffs Barn Realty Trust, for $725,000.

Feb. 1, Ann Edey, a/k/a Anna Edey, sold 18 and 18A Solviva Road to UMB Bank NA, trustee of the Trust for the Benefit of Jessie Benton Lyman, created under the Will of Rita P. Benton, for $1,425,000.