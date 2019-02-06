Second Sunday jazz concert

On Sunday, Feb. 10, at 3:30 pm, the public is invited to a live jazz performance with the Jeremy Berlin Trio at the West Tisbury library. According to a press release, this concert features Jeremy Berlin on piano, Eric Johnson on upright bass, and Tauras Biskis on drums. This event is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served.

This event is part of a jazz series organized by Island jazz musician Johnson on the second Sunday of each month through April 2019 at the West Tisbury library. Refreshments will be served. Thanks to the Friends of the West Tisbury Library and the West Tisbury Library Foundation for their generous support of music programming.