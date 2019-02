Skaters fly high in Boston competition

The Martha’s Vineyard Figure Skating Club competed at the Skating Club of Boston on Saturday, Feb. 2. The results are as follows:

Hydee Turner: Gold medal, Basic 3 Elements

Amelia Russell-Schaffer: Silver medal, Basic 4 Element

Kelly Pacheco: Gold medal, Basic 5 Elements

Josee Winston-Feder: Silver medal, Basic 6 Elements

Molly Crawford: Gold medal, Basic 6 Elements

Laila Branca: Bronze medal, Pre-Free Skate Program

Isabella Webster: Bronze medal, Pre-Free Skate Program

Anina Garvin: Pewter medal, Preliminary Freestyle

This was the first competition for Turner, Russell-Schaffer, Winston-Feder, and Crawford. The skaters are coached by Jane Elizabeth Taylor.