MVC begins public hearing on Edgartown subdivision

The large project on Meetinghouse Way has raised numerous concerns among residents and conservation groups.

Edgartown residents have made themselves clear — a large housing development will have a negative impact on the Island.

The 54-acre, 34-lot subdivision, located between Meetinghouse Way and Meshacket Road, began its public hearing in front of the Martha’s Vineyard Commission (MVC) Thursday night. The project — one of the largest the MVC has reviewed — received intense scrutiny and severe pushback from several Edgartown residents, stakeholders, and conservationists who were concerned with the project’s potential impact on traffic conditions, Island urbanization, nitrogen loading, and animal habitat loss.

Developers Douglas K. Anderson and Richard G. Matthews, operating as Meeting House Way LLC purchased the property in June 2017 for $6.6 million. Both have listed addresses in Salt Lake City, Utah.

There was little space to move in the crowded MVC meeting room as attorney Sean Murphy and agent Doug Hoehn fielded questions and comments from the commission and the public. DRI coordinator Paul Foley gave a brief presentation on the property, which included drone footage showing the mostly forested area.

The project proposes to create 34 lots ranging in size from 1 to 2.68 acres. The proposed houses have several restrictions on them such as limiting the square footage to 5,000 square feet of living space, which includes a garage with a bedroom on top and a 900 square foot “unconditioned space for gathering” limit, according to the commission staff report. A portion of the property will be deed restricted through a Conservation and Management Permit for Imperial Moth habitat that resides along 16.72 acres of the eastern and southern edges of the property.

Several commissioners opened the hearing by disclosing their apparent conflicts of interest. Commissioner Joan Malkin said she wanted the public to be aware she is the vice president of the Vineyard Conservation Society (VCS), which has filed testimony against the subdivision project. Malkin has recused herself from VCS discussion concerning the project and has filed a disclosure form with Chilmark, the town that appointed her.

Chairman Douglas Sederholm said his law partner, Howard Miller, represented Meeting House LLC in purchasing the property and may have offered them an opinion about access issues. Miller no longer represents Meeting House LLC, but Sederholm wanted the public to be aware of it.

Commissioner Jim Vercruysse disclosed he is a board member of the Sheriff’s Meadow Foundation. Meeting House LLC requested the foundation hold a conservation restriction on the Imperial Moth population on the property. Vercruysse recused himself from any talks between the Sheriff’s Meadow and Meeting House LLC.

Commissioner Christina Brown, who is also member of the Edgartown affordable housing committee, said she has filed disclosures with every town clerk and has spoken to the ethics commission. Edgartown has been contemplating building affordable housing lots on land that abuts the Meeting House LLC property. Brown said she has also recused herself from discussions of the property during Edgartown affordable housing committee meetings.

“Anybody else want to bear their souls?” Richard Toole, who led the hearing as the Land Use Planning Committee chairman, joked.

Despite the disclosures, the commissioners said there were no conflicts that would hinder their abilities to vote.

The project has undergone several revisions since first proposed. Most notably to its affordable housing contributions and its conservation restrictions.

Murphy informed commissioners of his client’s intent to offer $1.1 million toward affordable housing — $490,000 of which will be paid in three installments plus $18,300 per lot, totalling $622,200. Meeting House Way LLC will also run electrical and wastewater lines to the Edgartown affordable housing project, which abuts the subdivision.

Additionally, any future sale of a lot will require a 1 percent fee — paid by the seller — to go to the Dukes County Regional Housing Authority or whichever group the MVC decides.

“If this happened back in the 70s or 80s there would be a massive housing bank now. A very creative solution by [Meeting House Way LLC] that’s a long-term, perpetual funding mechanism,” Murphy said.

In April of 2017, The MassWildlife Natural Heritage and Endangered Species Program submitted an Environmental Notification Form that an Imperial Moth habitat was found in the vicinity of the property. The moth is a state-listed rare species.

Luanne Johnson, a wildlife biologist and director of BiodiversityWorks, said that in addition to the Imperial Moths, Northern Long-Eared bats would also be negatively affected by the project.

After two hours of questions and comments, commissioners decided to continue the public hearing to March 7.

This article will be updated.