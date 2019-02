Jacob Tilton Lewis of Edgartown died unexpectedly on Sunday. He was 22 years old. A viewing will be held Sunday at 1 pm, followed by a service at 2 pm at the Chapman, Gleason and Cole Funeral Home in Oak Bluffs. A full obituary will be published in a future edition of this paper.

For online guestbook and directions, please visit ccgfuneralhome.com.