MVRHS baseball coach replaced

The coach of the MVRHS boys varsity baseball team, Gary Simmons, has been replaced by Kyle Crossland, based on a personnel decision by school officials.

Athletic director Mark McCarthy declined to comment on the matter except for saying that he thinks Simmons “did a great job with the team,” and that he looks forward to seeing Crossland in action.

Jeremy Light, an assistant principal at MVRHS, also declined comment.

But parents tell a different story. One mother, who says her children were coached by Simmons, told The Times he would often become irate with student athletes and berate them for “no apparent reason.”

The parent said Simmons had a “very negative attitude,” and would get frustrated and upset at players if things weren’t going smoothly during games or practices. “He wouldn’t support players by having a positive outlook, he would just yell at them and make them feel bad,” the parent said.

Reached Tuesday, Simmons declined to comment on his removal, saying he didn’t think it was worthy of a story.

One issue the parent noted was that there is no formal review process for coaches where student input is received and documented. “There should be some way to determine whether these people are really doing their jobs,” she said.

The parent said a few traits she’d like to see in a coach are leadership, respect, knowledge of the game, and positivity.