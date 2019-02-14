MV track wins big statewide

1 of 5

Mackenzie Condon (long jump) and Dash Christy (55 meter high hurdles) became the first indoor track individual state champions from Martha’s Vineyard on Tuesday night at the Reggie Lewis Center in Boston.

Their performances helped their teams to finish in the top tier of Division 5 Massachusetts high schools, the best-ever performance in the five-year indoor track history at Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS). Officials at the meet were adding up final scores and placements late last night, but the MVRHS boys team tied for fourth in the state for D5 and the girls team was ninth, the first time the Vineyarders had top 10 finishes in the states.

For perspective, there are 85 Division 5 high schools in Massachusetts, of which about half qualify for the state championships. On Wednesday, only 39 boys’ teams scored any points.

As a result of their performances, at least three MVRHS athletes — Condon, Christy and JoJo Bonneau (third in 55 high hurdles) — qualified for the All-States regional meet in two weeks at the Reggie Lewis Center. The Vineyarders have a couple of athletes, such as miler Peter Burke, whose strong finishes put them in the All-States wild card hunt as well. Nate Packer hurled the shot 47 feet, 3 inches for his personal best throw, good for sixth place in the competition.