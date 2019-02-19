Islanders Write is moving

Islanders Write, The MV Times’ annual writers’ festival, will move to Featherstone Center for the Arts in 2019. “After five wonderful years at the Grange Hall in West Tisbury, we realize that we need a venue with air conditioning,” event organizer Kate Feiffer said. “Last summer we were amazed to see how many people remained throughout the day as the temperature continued to climb and climb. Moving forward, we want to ensure that everyone who comes to Islanders Write is comfortable and cool throughout the event, and can fully enjoy the speakers and workshops. Featherstone offers many of the same benefits as the Grange Hall, with lots of open space, plenty of parking, and a great Vineyardy vibe.”

The new Art Barn at Featherstone opened in August 2017. The Francine Kelly Gallery, like the rest of the Art Barn, is air-conditioned; it seats 150 people comfortably. Islanders Write’s panel discussions will be held in the Kelly Gallery, and other spaces in the Barn will accommodate book signings, workshops, and the open-mic sessions. “Featherstone’s mission is to engage, enrich, and connect our community through the power of art and creativity, and we are thrilled to host Islanders Write and embrace the literary arts in our community,” Ann Smith, executive director of Featherstone, said.

“We are beginning to put together our programming for Islanders Write 2019, and look forward to another day of spirited discussions about writing and the writing life,” Feiffer added. “We are very excited to be partnering with Featherstone, and are grateful to the M.V. Preservation Trust for the five years we held this event at the Grange.”

Islanders Write will take place on Sunday, August 11 and Monday, August 12. There will be panel discussions focused on the art, craft, and business of writing, along with writing workshops, an open-mic event, and more. As it has been for the past five years, Islanders Write remains free and open to the public. We look forward to seeing you at Islanders Write.

Check the MV Times and islanderswrite.com for more updates throughout the winter and spring. Sign up for a newsletter with up-to-date information by emailing kate@mvtimes.com.