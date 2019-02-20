All about Zumba

To the Editor:

Many thanks for the sweet and insightful Zumba dance article that appeared in The MV Times on Jan. 24 (“Dance your way to fitness”).

Airport Fitness has been offering Zumba classes for over 13 years. But more important, we’ve been offering Kris Martin to Island fitness folks for nearly 20 years. Kris Martin brought Zumba to the Island. As mentioned, she has remained a professional affiliate with Zumba international. She receives new CDs regularly, and prepares choreography for all the new songs she introduces. Many Zumba teachers have passed through her class.

Zumba class participants at Airport Fitness were so inspired in their early years that they performed a dance routine together at Built on Stilts a number of summers.

Kris Martin has been our consummate professional. Not only did she introduce Zumba to our club, but she has traveled to conferences and workshops all over the country to bring back a host of new classes. Hula-Hooping, belly dancing, Yamuna Ball rolling, barre, and yoga are only some of the new offerings she has added to the Airport Fitness schedule.

And Kris Martin lights up our classroom. We are reminded every hour she is there of her energy and commitment, and the enjoyment she gives her students.



Connie McHugh, director

Airport Fitness