Aquinnah: We are everywhere

I’m not sure if this happens to you, but whenever I travel off-Island, I run into someone from Martha’s Vineyard. Once I was in an elevator in Tenafly, N.J., and a woman had a gold M.V. charm around her neck. It turns out her family had a house in Edgartown. Two of my neighbors stayed across the street from each other in Paris, and each one didn’t know the other was going to be there until they walked outside and ran into each other. My family and I went away this weekend to a small ski mountain in the Catskills. All weekend I kept my eyes open looking for someone I might know, but made no connections. And then on the last day when we pulled our car into the parking lot, the car next to us had an OB beach sticker, and Inkwell and WMVY stickers on it. The owner of the car was loading her two kids and all their equipment into the car. I asked her if she was from the Vineyard. “Yes, I have a house in Oak Bluffs,” she replied. “We live in Aquinnah, year-round,” I said. Her face softened once she realized I was a fellow Vineyarder and not a weird bumper sticker stalker. We had a quick chat and went our separate ways. We are everywhere, you just have to look.

Tomorrow marks the start of the Martha’s Vineyard schools’ February vacation week. While it may feel like you have been abandoned on this Island, there are still plenty of people here and things happening.

The Aquinnah library will be open regular hours today and all through vacation week. The schedule is as follows: On Thursday the meditation group will meet from 2 to 3 pm, Storytime is at 3:30 pm. The drawing group is not happening on Feb. 21, but is happening on Feb. 28 from 2:30 to 3:30 pm. Also, on Thursday, Feb. 28, there will be a kid’s movie and pizza from 5 to 6:30 pm. On Saturday Storytime is at 10:30 am and kids’ crafts is from 11 am to 3 pm. The coding club is happening on Tuesday from 3 to 4 pm.

Alex’s Place at the Y will host a “Middle School Hangout” for all sixth, seventh, and eighth graders on Friday, Feb. 22, from 7 to 9 pm. The cost is $5. And there will be video games, dancing, and what all middle school kids want: food and drink.

The Yard is hosting a “public dancing allowed” event this Friday at the Chilmark Community Center at 7 pm. The Brooklyn-based band Red Baraat will perform, and you will want to dance. Get your ticket at dancetheyard.org.

The down-Island libraries are hosting a community soup and bread lunch Monday, Feb. 25, through Friday, March 1, from 11:45 am to 12:45 pm. The schedule is as follows: Monday, West Tisbury library, Tuesday, Vineyard Haven library, Wednesday, Edgartown library, Thursday, Oak Bluffs library, and Friday, Edgartown library. This event is sponsored by Island Grown Initiative, and everyone is welcome, there is no cost. For more information go to igimv.org. West Tisbury library will provide lunch Tuesday through Friday as well.

Pathways Arts will be closed for the school vacation week, Feb. 23 through March 3. It will reopen on Tuesday, March 5, with the Indian Hill Writers reading from their work. Doors open at 6:30 pm, and the readings will begin at 7 pm.

Have a wonderful week, everyone. If you are traveling, I hope you get to your destinations safely and that you find what you are looking for. If you are staying put, I wish you the same thing.