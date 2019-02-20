Babe Ruth coaches and helpers wanted

Martha’s Vineyard Babe Ruth baseball coordinator Ernie Chaves is looking for coaches, assistant coaches, and helpers for Babe Ruth teams, which are for kids aged 13 to 16.

Some knowledge of baseball is good, but more important, Chaves says, is an ability to interact and work with kids of that age.

Chaves is looking for some help anywhere from three to eight hours a week, starting at the end of March and going through about the middle to end of June. Practices are generally a couple of days a week from 5 to 7 pm, he says. Games are on weekends, both home and away.