Chilmark: Public Dancing Allowed

It’s less than six months until the 400th anniversary of Chilmark, England. Some of you may recall we were visited by Mike and Jo Scott from Chilmark, England, last Oct. 5, now “Friendship Day” between our two Chilmarks. Mike sent the following description: “The 20th July, 2019, marks the 400th anniversary of a village event being held on the Fairmead field in Chilmark village. The date also coincides with the festival of St. Margaret of Antioch, the patron saint of Chilmark Church. The village intends to hold a major event to celebrate rural village life over the four centuries. The original Fayre featured sheep and cheese, and this will be repeated this year, plus many of the village participants will be dressed in 17th century rural costume. There will be a section of the Fayre centred on rural crafts, and many of the refreshments on hand will follow an ancient recipe or two. There, of course, will be all the usual stalls, and attractions such as the dog show, tug of war and children’s races, and village entries competition tent. The event will also celebrate the life of Thomas Macey, born in 1608 in Chilmark, a mere 11 on the date of the Fayre, and only in his early 20s when he set sail to emigrate to Massachusetts, where he became founding father of Nantucket and where his cousin Thomas Mayhew of Tisbury’s family also established Chilmark on the Martha’s Vineyard island. Based on the strong U.S. connection, it is hoped that a group from Chilmark, Martha’s Vineyard, will also participate in the Fayre. Looking forward from the 400 years of history, the aim is to make it a plastics-free event.”

Mike also wrote: “As far it goes there are endless possibilities here, and if a small group was interested, many in the village are happy to have them stay in their homes, including with us. Over a few days we could arrange trips to perhaps Bath, including the Roman Spa, Stonehenge, Salisbury Cathedral (made from Chilmark stone), the glorious gardens and estate at Stourhead, and Tisbury and Messums Art Museum, all less than an hour from Chilmark. We could hire a small luxury coach and that could do the airport transfers as well. I am happy to co-ordinate the itinerary.” If there is anyone interested in leading a small Island group to participate, please contact Mike Scott at treasurer@chilmarkvillagevoice.co.uk. So far Jane Slater has expressed interest in attending, but not leading a group.

The other week I ran into new year-round residents Marcia Smith and her husband Ken Andrichik at the Chilmark P.O. I thought I recognized their car license plate, having driven down the West Side Highway last year behind a Chilmark N.Y. plate. However, it turns out I was behind another N.Y. car where Chilmark is spelled out, and they tell me it’s a Subaru, though they’ve never met the owner. In any case, newly retired and finally making their dream year-round move from Cobble Hill, Brooklyn, to their now forever Chilmark home. I just want to say welcome.

School Break runs from Feb. 23 to March 3, I hope everyone enjoys their family time, staycation, away vacation, or just enjoying vacation camps and activities. Be sure to check all the listings for holiday break activities.

All ages are welcome to the Yard’s Public Dancing Allowed event with Brooklyn’s Red Baraat, an explosive South Asian brass band, bhangra, horns, and funk on Friday, Feb. 22, at the Chilmark Community Center from 7 to 10 pm. Tickets cost $15 for everyone, except $5 for children under 12. Member and Behind the Counter discounts apply.

Head over to the the Ag Hall for the fifth annual MeatBall and Dancing on Saturday, Feb. 23, starting at 5:30 pm. Pay at the door: adults $20, children $10, and children under 5 are free. First come, first served. For information, call 508-693-9549.

The Chilmark Community Church’s Community Suppers are on Tuesdays from 5:30 to 6:30pm, all ages welcome. 9 Menemsha Crossroads, Chilmark. For further information call 508-645-3100.

Pathways Arts at the Chilmark Tavern will be closed over the school break.

The Yard’s adult dance classes with Jesse Keller Jason are ongoing at the West Tisbury library every Tuesday at 10:30 am through March 26, free.

The Chilmark library hosts artist Elizabeth R. Whelan from Chappy, who will offer two still life Drawing Basics classes with pencil on paper on Wednesdays Feb. 20 and 27, at 5 pm. Come once or to both and get tips to help draw more effectively. Materials provided, or you can bring your own. The Hybrid Poetry Club meets at 3 pm on Saturday, Feb. 23; this month’s pick is “Immortality” by poet Alan Feldman. Head over for Chowder and a Chat with Chilmark board of selectmen chairman Jim Malkin on Saturday, Feb. 23, from noon to 1 pm. The library will be closed for floor maintenance on Tuesday, Feb. 26, and Wednesday, Feb. 27. Please note the community room will be open for Maker Monday and Tuesday at 2 pm on Feb. 25 and 26, and for Wii-U Gaming at 2 pm, Wednesday, Feb. 27. On Thursday, Feb. 28, at 2 pm, enjoy Lego Free Build. Learn more at chilmarklibrary.org or 508-645-3360.

Have a great week.