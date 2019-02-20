When it comes to preparing food, there are three types of people in the world. There are those who find pouring milk on cereal to be a complicated culinary task. These are the people who most often turn to takeout and frozen meals, with the microwave being their primary kitchen appliance. Then there is the majority of the population: those who can whip up a delicious meal as long as there’s a set of instructions on the back of the box. These folks often turn to canned or preserved ingredients for their base, which makes cooking less difficult and time-consuming. This makes sense because there is already enough complexity in our lives, so whatever can be simplified should be.

While cooking from scratch might seem to be anything but simple, simplicity is actually the very essence of why scratch cooking is so important. This brings me to the third type of person in the culinary world — the scratch cooker. This type of person shudders at the sight of canned tomato sauce or instant rice. They might even vaunt their beautifully prepared dishes all over social media, leaving you with a side of self-hatred with your own Kraft macaroni and cheese dinner. The thing is, most of us just don’t have the hours in the day to prepare all of our food from the ground up. Like most things in life, food preparation requires balance. There will be nights that takeout or a frozen pizza will have to suffice, but we would all be better off incorporating a little more whole food into our diets.

The benefits of cooking from scratch go far beyond the ability to boast about your culinary accomplishments on social media. The most evident and important benefit is the ability to control every aspect of your dish. No harmful preservatives, and no more salt or sugar than necessary (unless you choose to use more). A little research is all you need to prove that a lot of our foods are made with things that aren’t in fact foods at all, and a little common sense is all it takes to see how unhealthy consuming these things can be. Another benefit of cooking from scratch is the cost. Buying prepared or preserved food from the grocery store is only slightly less expensive than ordering takeout. Purchasing food this way certainly can save you time, but saving your money and your health is far more important. Try dedicating a few of hours each week to making some meal foundations from scratch.

A meal foundation is something that can be prepared and used as the base for a multitude of dishes. These are the things we turn to preserved food for most, because they often take the longest to prepare. Besides, when we don’t cook from scratch we compromise flavor. There’s an incredible amount of foods that can fall into this category of “meal foundations.” When it comes to my kitchen, there are two things you will never see come from a can, and two things that I can use to craft or enhance almost any dish: tomato sauce and chicken broth. Dedicate a few hours on a Sunday to making these things from scratch, and then during the week you’ve got what you need to incorporate with your meats, veggies, or starches to create well-balanced, fresh, delicious, and easily prepared meals.

Simple Tomato Sauce

Yields 5 cups

When prepared correctly, I believe that tomato sauce is truly the fruit of the gods. It can be simmered with meat for a wonderful Italian gravy. It can be tucked between layers of pasta and ricotta for a delicious lasagna. Smother it on grilled chicken or eggplant for a low-calorie dish. This particular recipe can be canned and frozen for up to six months. I suggest making it in bulk when our region’s tomato harvest is in its peak, during the late summer months. No matter what time of year you make it, though, it will always taste far more delicious than Prego, I promise.

12 lb. fresh tomatoes (variety of your choice; I go with Roma or Heirloom)

1 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

1 sweet onion, diced

4 garlic cloves, minced

1 red pepper, diced

1 large carrot, minced

celery salt to taste

black pepper to taste

red pepper flakes to taste

1 pinch of sugar

1 cup chopped fresh basil

1 cup chopped fresh parsley

3 tsp. dried oregano, more to taste

Fill a large pot with water and bring to a boil over high heat. Drop your tomatoes in the water for about 1 to 2 minutes. Remove and let cool. Remove skin.

Core and chop the tomatoes and place in a blender. Purée until the tomatoes have reached your desired consistency; until smooth unless you want a chunkier sauce.

In a large pot, heat extra-virgin olive oil over medium heat for about 2 minutes. Add onions, garlic, red pepper and carrot. Sauté until ingredients are soft.

Add spices and stir for about a minute. Pour in tomatoes and stir well.

Simmer on low for 2 to 3 hours, or until thickened.

Chicken Stock

Yields 4 quarts

With bountiful flavor and health benefits, chicken stock is a meal component for more than just soup. Most things you might cook in water (rice, vegetables, starches, etc.) can be enhanced by cooking in chicken stock. Plus, consuming this superfood on its own is as soothing as it is healthy.

1 whole chicken (about 4 to 5 lb.), insides removed

1 white onion

4 carrots peeled and cut in half

2 celery stalks cut in half

6 garlic cloves cut in half

2 bay leaves

3 sprigs fresh thyme

1 cup fresh parsley

1 Tbsp. black peppercorns

Salt to taste

2 tsp. dried rosemary

1 Tbsp. apple cider vinegar

½ lemon

Add all of the ingredients to a six-quart (or larger) pot over high heat, and fill with water. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to medium-low. Simmer for 2 hours, and then remove the chicken. Remove the meat from the carcass, and reserve for endless meal possibilities. Add the bones back to the stock, and simmer an additional 2 hours. Strain the liquid from the ingredients and enjoy.