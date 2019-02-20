M.V. Bank launches charitable foundation

Martha’s Vineyard Bank recently announced the official launch of the Martha’s Vineyard Bank Charitable Foundation, with an initial donation of $1 million, according to a press release.

Bank president and CEO James Anthony, together with the bank’s board of trustees and management team, announced the donation to recognize the bank’s 110th anniversary.

According to the release, the Charitable Foundation is dedicated to the community and is “committed to its economic vibrancy, social vitality, and long-term sustainability.”

Anthony told The Times the goal of the bank has always been to enrich the community by facilitating and enhancing nonprofits.

With the ultimate goal of providing grants to integral community organizations, Anthony said, the bank will be accepting applications from a wide range of entities.

“We aren’t just focused on one area,” Anthony said. “We want to help the entire Island by enhancing the economy and providing valuable funding for benevolent and charitable organizations.”

The Charitable Foundation will consider grants for nonprofit organizations in the categories of health and human need; economic development; youth education; elderly services; community services; special capital expenditures; and culture, art and historic heritage.

Anthony went on to say, “We believe these significant gifts will allow our community partners to make an even more meaningful impact. Our vision is that one day each of our neighbors will have a warm home, good health, and a brighter tomorrow.”

For more information, including information about the grant application process, visit mvbank.com/charitablefund.