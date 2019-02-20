Oak Bluffs: Snow in the forecast

For all who were anxiously awaiting it, we finally got snow this winter. Of course it was only a bit over an inch, I would say, as I admired it from the inside of the house as per usual. Now it is predicted that Wednesday will bring us much more of the same, with once again rising temperatures at the end of the week making it rapidly disappear. Perhaps we will get a bit more during school vacation week to occupy kids who remain here on the Island instead of going off to warmer locations. Whatever the day brings, please take care, because one constant seems to result with these up-and-down temperatures, and that is slippery roads and walkways. The Highway Department does their best to keep the roads safe, but we have to do our part by driving carefully and slowly. Please remember to check on your neighbor or those who live alone to make sure they are warm and safe and supplied with food.

Kudos for the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School girls’ swim team for their many successes at the recent state swim meet. Outstanding performances, ladies.

Our P.A. Club on Vineyard Avenue in Oak Bluffs is holding another one of their fabulous Fish Fries today, Thursday, Feb. 21, from 5 to 7 pm. All you can eat for $15 includes fish, cornbread, french fries, mac-n-cheese, coleslaw, and dessert. You can eat in or do takeout. The club generously provides scholarships, food baskets at holiday times, market gift cards, and other help throughout the year for those who need a helping hand. This is a most delicious way to help raise money for this benevolent association.

Monday Night at the Movies continues at the M.V. Playhouse with a great oldie being shown on Monday, Feb. 25. The movie “Magnificent Obsession” will be shown at 7 pm for a cost of $5 at the door. Cash only is accepted.

Make your way to the Ag Hall at 73 Panhandle Rd. in West Tisbury this Saturday, Feb. 23, for the fifth annual Agricultural Society Meatball Dinner and Dance. The fun starts at 5:30 pm with music by the Space Invaders. Please BYOB and place settings. Pay at the door. Adult tickets are $20, children’s are $10, and children under 5 are admitted free. First come, first served. For Information, call 508-693-9549.

As always, Island schools will be closed for the winter vacation from Feb. 25 through March 1, and will reopen on Monday, March 4.

Fast-changing technology confuses many of us, but Our Oak Bluffs library is ready to offer assistance. Their technology librarian can, maybe, help you with your device. This Saturday, Feb. 23, from 10 am to noon, will be a tech help drop-in date. Call Nina at 508-693-9433 to sign up for a 30-minute slot. Remember to bring any passwords for accounts you need to access your device.

Famous Women scavenger hunt starts on Tuesday, Feb. 26. Search the top floor of the library for famous women. There will be prizes for the successful hunters. This activity is best for ages 3 to 8. Come to the children’s room desk to get started.

The Richard C. Brown Memorial Scholarship deadline is March 1, 2019. The Library Friends of Oak Bluffs administer this scholarship fund in memory of Richard C. Brown, treasurer of the Library Friends for many years. In his memory, the friends are honored to provide a scholarship to a Vineyard young adult to continue the legacy of Dick Brown’s passion for community service, athletics, and education. Please visit the Library Friends of Oak Bluffs scholarship page for more information about qualifications and to download the application

We send birthday smiles to Kaitlin Marchand and Rita Jeffers on Feb. 22, Melanie Marchand, Kristen MacLean, and Paul Buckley Jr. on the 23rd, Benjamin Peters, Wendy Macey, and Linda Rice on the 25th, and Earl Peters on the 27th.

Enjoy your week. Peace.