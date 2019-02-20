REAL ESTATE TRANSACTIONS: February 11 – 15, 2019

Chilmark

Feb. 12, Robert S. Asher, Benjamin H. Asher, Jacob Asher, and Steven E. Asher sold 24 Bassett Place Road and a beach lot to George W. Ahl 3rd, trustee of the George W. Ahl, III Nominee Trust, for $1,750,000.

Edgartown

Feb. 15, Alan D. and Anne M. Weiner, trustees of the Windsong Trust, sold Unit 22, 29 Winter St. to Michael Fuller for $460,000.

Oak Bluffs

Feb. 11, Elizabeth K. Dowley sold 268 East Chop Drive to Christopher L. Dowley, trustee of Dowley Realty Trust, for $50,000.

Tisbury

Feb. 13, Nancy Valentino sold Lot 34C off Norton Ave. to Renato Dos Santos for $290,000.

Feb. 14, Timothy J. Lovett sold 41 Franklin St. to Stephen S. and Pamela J. Dumont for $852,500.