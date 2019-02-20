Unfair reporting?

To the Editor:

Your article published last week regarding the change in baseball coaches at the high school demonstrated weak journalism. It was one-sided, cruel, and gossipy. It did little to inform the public of important news; if that was your objective, then you could have stopped after the second paragraph. By quoting one upset, unnamed mother, you publicly humiliated a man who is a father, public school teacher, and Little League coach. You have a responsibility to this community to do better.

Stacey Morris-Porterfield

Vineyard Haven