Girls hockey upsets Dennis-Yarmouth, 4-2

The Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) girls hockey team, owners of four wins, took on 16-3 Dennis Yarmouth at the Ice Arena on Wednesday and came away with an impressive 4-2 victory. The girls entered the game with momentum. They had battled a tough Bourne team on Saturday before losing 3-1, then knocked off Norwood on Monday by a 3-2 score.

When the puck dropped on Wednesday the team was still flying high. Less than a minute into the first period, junior defenseman Lauren Boyd put the home team on the board with a blistering slap shot from just inside the blue line. Junior Alex Rego assisted on the play.

D-Y, an experienced team, responded with two goals of their own. After Lily Holmes tied the game with a long screen shot, Chase Holmes gave the Dolphins the lead on a deflection in front of the net.

Unshaken, the hosts kept battling and tied the score when senior Megan Sonia muscled the puck into the D-Y net from a jam-up in the crease. It was 2-2 after one period.

The second period was evenly-played throughout, with continuous end-to-end action. Late in the period, Lauren Boyd struck again. Taking control of the puck ten feet in front of the D-Y goal, she maneuvered to her left, eluded a defenseman and lifted the puck into the top left corner of the net. The goal proved to be a game-changer.

From the outset of period three the Vineyarders controlled play. Their fore-checking and tight defensive coverage kept the Dolphins at bay and provided support for sophomore goalie Maria Frangos, who was steady throughout.

When Megan Sonia netted her second goal, a ricochet from behind the D-Y net, it was a two-goal game with the Vineyarders in control. The 4-2 final gave the Vineyarders a 5-14 record on the year and even more momentum going into Thursday’s last game–also Senior Day–at home against Dover-Sherborn. Game time is 3:40.