Falmouth plow incident may have SSA link

Updated at 4 pm

A plow driver who allegedly targeted Trump protestors on Village Green Monday with slush wash from a snowplow, may be employed by the Steamship Authority. John C. Pimental of Mashpee, the alleged driver of the plow, was charged with disorderly conduct and assault, according to Falmouth Police Captain Jeffrey Smith.

On the green, more than 50 people protested Trump’s declaration of a national emergency to tap funds for a border wall, The Falmouth Enterprise reported, and went on to say that the plow made a repeat pass to splash slush on protesters. A Falmouth Police report puts the number of protesters closer at “approximately 30” and states video evidence has been obtained.

“We have a John Pimental, who is an associate terminal agent,” SSA spokesman Sean Driscoll told The Times. But citing lack of information, Driscoll declined to identify the associate terminal agent as the plow driver.

Driscoll emailed that he had “no direct knowledge of any involvement on the part of one of our employees…” in the incident.

James Grady Jr., Falmouth superintendent of Highways, told The Times Thursday afternoon that Pimental is a subcontract plower for Falmouth. He also said he believes Pimental works for the SSA and has seen Pimental in SSA attire clearing snow for ferry parking in the past. He said the green where Pimental allegedly sprayed the protesters wasn’t part of the route he was assigned that day, describing it as “close but not where he’s supposed to plow.” Pimental was assigned to area 2, “halfway between Woods Hole and Village Green,” he said.

Grady also said Pimental is used on an on-call basis and has not been called back since the incident. Falmouth town manager Julian Suso told The Times on Friday that Pimental has been removed from the town’s plowing contractor list.

Susan Moran, chairman of the Falmouth Board of Selectmen, said she doesn’t have all the facts about the incident yet but has empathy for the protesters.

“There were a lot of folks who were incensed, upset, and afraid,” she said, and described the incident as “very concerning.”

Pimental could not be immediately reached for comment.

Updated to add more information — Ed.