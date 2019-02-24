Icemen await tournament seedings

The Vineyarders boys basketball team open Division Three state tournament play on Tuesday as a 10-seed in the south sectional brackets on the road against seven-seed Case High School at 5 pm in Swansea.

Meanwhile, the Vineyarder boys hockey team is waiting for D3 south sectional seedings to be announced. With 12 regular season wins, they are a likely a top third seed and will host their tourney opener.

If the basketball team wins on Tuesday, the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) boys will travel to Dartmouth, Mass. to take on second-seed and long time league opponent Bishop Stang on a date to be announced.

MVRHS coach Mike Joyce knows his brackets. Last week, he predicted the then 11-8 Vineyarders needed a final regular season win to finish at 12-8 for a tourney-opening home game. In fact, Case finished at 12-8 and host the 11-9 Vineyarders in their gym. MVRHS, which dropped the season finale to Mashpee 82-77 on Thursday, has fought and scrapped its way into the 2019 state tournament after an absence of several years.