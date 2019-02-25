Expedia ranks Martha’s Vineyard among top places to propose

Just after Indianapolis, Ind.; Santa Fe, N.M; and Napa Valley, Calif., Expedia ranked Martha’s Vineyard number four on a list of the 12 best places to propose in the U.S. The complete list was curated by Expedia’s Viewfinder Travel Blog, and features “the most romantic and scenic places that offer idyllic settings to steal the heart of your honey,” according to a press release.

The Oak Bluffs gingerbread cottages and Gay Head Lighthouse are among the featured backdrops for popping the question. August’s “Grand Illumination” is mentioned, as well as Menemsha Beach at sunset, for especially magical moments. “Best romantic extras” include dinner at L’Etoile, a biplane tour with Classic Aviators, and a stay at Mansion House Inn & Spa.

Martha’s Vineyard outranked of Florence, Ore., Providence, R.I., St. Paul, Minnesota, Charleston, South Carolina, Skagway, Alaska, Staunton, Virginia, Lanai, Hawaii, and Amelia Island, Fla.

Expedia is a travel technology company often used to book flights, hotels, car rentals, and more. The Expedia Viewfinder blog features travel inspiration on destinations across the globe.