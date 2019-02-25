Hollywood directors, Island residents, and Oscar winners

Two Hollywood directors and seasonal Island residents, along with an Island-born-and-raised film producer won big at the Oscars Sunday night at the 91st annual Academy Awards.

Peter Farrelly of West Tisbury won Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay for his film “Green Book.” Actor Mahershala Ali of “Green Book” also won Best Supporting Actor. This was Farrelly’s first Oscar nominations and wins, according to the Academy Awards database.

Green Book was “greenlighted” by MVRHS graduate Holly (Jenkinson) Bario, who grew up in Chilmark. Bario is the president of production for Amblin Partners, one of Steven Spielberg’s ventures.

Spike Lee of Oak Bluffs won Best Adapted Screenplay for his film “BlackKklansman.” Sunday marked Lee’s first Oscar win. His documentary “4 Little Girls” was nominated as Best Documentary in 1997, and “Do the Right Thing” was nominated for Best Screenplay Written Directly for the Screen in 1989. Lee received an Honorary Award in 2015. When “BlackKklansman” screened at the Strand Theater in late August, Lee stopped by to introduce the film, surprising viewers and Martha’s Vineyard Film Center staff.

“Awesome to see Peter, Spike, and Holly succeed and to share some of that magic with the Vineyard,” Richard Paradise, founder and director of the Martha’s Vineyard Film Society, said in an email to The Times.

“BlackKklansman” tells the story of Ron Stallworth, a black police officer who infiltrates the KKK. “Green Book” follows a tour taken by African American classical and jazz pianist Don Shirley, accompanied by his driver and bodyguard Tony Vallelonga. Both films are inspired by true stories.