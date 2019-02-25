Turf is safe, needed

To the Editor:

I have been broadcasting Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School football for almost 40 years, and have seen the the changes to our field. Since my first broadcast in 1981, the field now hosts girls soccer, boys soccer, boys lacrosse, and girls lacrosse, in addition to the various youth sports. It was also the original home for track. The overwhelming use is obvious. The damage, despite the efforts to manage the field, is evident.

In the past several years, I have been at a number of schools that have replaced grass with turf. I took the opportunity to speak to parents, coaches, and athletic director about the changes. They did the studies, researched the safety concerns, and all came to the same conclusion, that turf is safe, lasts longer, requires less maintenance, and allows their students to compete on an equal playing field. I have seen the difference up close, and wholeheartedly support a new turf field.

Ken Goldberg

Edgartown