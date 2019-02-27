Aquinnah: Vacation

Forgive me for the short column this week, but I’m on vacation. Yes, that’s right, I have finally joined the ranks of Vineyarders who flee the island during February vacation for a warmer and sunnier place. I’m in Puerto Rico, and I feel like a real Vineyarder now, leaving one island for another. It’s great here, and honestly, I don’t really want to come home. I mean, I love Aquinnah, but it’s nice to see some lush greenery and feel the sun instead of just see it periodically. The food is also pretty great. Maybe I will have had my fill by the end of the week, but I’m not sure right now.

At the library this week: There will be a movie and pizza for kids tonight, Feb. 28, at 5 pm. The meditation group will meet from 2 to 3 pm on Thursday, and the drawing group will meet at 2:30 pm. Story Time is on Thursday at 3:30 pm and Saturday at 10:30 am. Kids’ Craft is from 11 am to 3 pm on Saturday, and on Tuesday coding club meets from 3 to 4 pm.

Pathways Arts is closed this week through March 3. Their first event after vacation week is on Tuesday, March 5, featuring the work of the “Indian Hill Writers,” Leigh Fairchild-Coppoletti, Whit Griswold, Rob Hauck, Janet Zeller, and many others. There will not be an “open read” that night. Doors open at 6:30 pm, as always, the event is free, and refreshments will be served.

If you are looking for a way to celebrate Fat Tuesday with others, on March 5, at 5:30 pm, go to the Federated Church Parish House, at 45 South Summer St., in Edgartown. All are invited to a family time and free supper, complete with gumbo, dirty rice, pralines and King Cake. For more information call 508-627-4421, or email officefederatedchurchmv@gmail.com.

Anne Vanderhoop celebrated her 88th birthday on Feb. 22. May we all live as long and as usefully and well. I hope you had a wonderful day, Anne. Happy birthday to Jo-Ann Eccher, who celebrates on Saturday.