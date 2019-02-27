Bridge results

At the Feb. 11, 1:15 PM game of the Edgartown Bridge Club in Vineyard Haven, eight pairs competed. Finishing in first place were Barbara Besse and Wink Winkelman, followed by Barbara Silk and Dave Donald in second, and Lolly Hand and Caroline Baum in third place.

No results were available from the Feb. 12 game of the Martha’s Vineyard Bridge Club. At the Feb. 19, 7 pm game of Martha’s Vineyard Bridge Club in Vineyard Haven, six pairs competed. First place went to Dave Donald and Michel Riel, followed by Barbara Silk and Jane Haley in second place.

And at the Feb. 14, 7 pm game of the Island Bridge Club in West Tisbury, five pairs competed. Finishing in first place were Michel Riel and Carol Whitmarsh, followed by Barbara Silk and Cecily Greenaway in second. At the Feb. 21 game, six pairs competed. First place went to Barbara Silk and Cecily Greenaway, followed by Diane Drake and Lolly Hand.