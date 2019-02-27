Chilmark: Food Truck

Since writing last week’s column, I have a brief update from Mike Scott (across the big pond): “The Fayre is gaining momentum. We will be featuring many old rural crafts, plus in the church there will be a display of old local photographs, artefacts found in the local fields, some dating back to before Roman times. Plus talks by a local historian, and we will be covering the lives of Thomas Macey and Thomas Mayhew.” If there is anyone interested in leading a small Island group to participate, please contact Mike Scott at treasurer@chilmarkvillagevoice.co.uk. (side note: I love those quaint English spellings.)

Katie Carroll shared that we have not seen Marshall, her husband, since he fractured his pelvis skiing, but he’s on the mend. Heal well, Marshall! Here’s a link to a cool story about one of Marshall’s beach finds that ran in the SouthCoast Today on Feb. 22: bit.ly/BeeMedal.

The Food Truck is down in Menemsha (774-563-4498), and at the airport, during vacation week and onward. You can always check their daily menu on their Facebook page, and phone your order in for pickup.

The late photographer Peter Simon picked up a third place for feature photo in the Gazette at the New England Better Newspaper Awards. More good news is that Robin Canha has taken over management of the Simon Gallery on Main Street in Vineyard Haven, and will continue to represent Peter and Ronni Simon’s work.

There’s a special information meeting on short-term rental tax law on Monday, March 4, at 12:30 pm at the MVC offices, 33 New York Ave., Oak Bluffs. It’s hosted by Senator Julian Cyr and Rep. Dylan Fernandes, and attendees will include representatives of the Department of Revenue, Department of Environmental Protection, the Department of Transportation, and others. Please RSVP to 508-693-3453, due to limited space. If you have any questions, please contact Lucy Morrison.

If you missed Customer Appreciation Week at our local Martha’s Vineyard Bank branch, you missed the last of Chilmark Chocolates until March 21.

Congratulations to the Grey Barn on their cheese Prufrock being highlighted on Murray’s Cheese blog, and being notified while in the creamery: bit.ly/GreyBarnPrufrock.

I hope everyone who can is enjoying their school break through March 3.

Dancers from the Yard led a week of kids’ workshops at MASS MoCA before Jesse Keller headed to Ohio to perform at her alma mater. On Saturday, March 9, at 7 pm at the Yard, do not miss my old neighbors from Rockland County, N.Y., Bridgman/Packer Dance. They will be performing “Voyeur,” their highly acclaimed work that received a 2017 New York Dance and Performance Award (the Bessies). “Voyeur” features Bridgman/Packer Dance’s “video partnering” — the integration of live performance and video technology. “Voyeur” is inspired by artist Edward Hopper’s world of color, light, perspective, and under-the-surface eroticism. Fragmented moments of private lives are witnessed through windows and doorways. For info and tickets, see dancetheyard.org/bridgmanpackerdance.

Pathways Arts at the Chilmark Tavern will be closed over the school break. Come hear the Indian Hill Writer’s Group for an evening of prose on Tuesday, March 5. Stop by from 11 am to 5 pm every day except Wednesday and Sunday. Every Saturday at 3 pm, join Alison Cameron Parry for a weekly All Ages Qi Gong; for more info write chionmv@gmail.com or call 508-397-1743; $15 suggested donation (livestream also available). Doors open at 6:30 pm, and events begin at 7 pm, free for all evening programs.

The Chilmark Community Church’s community supper on Tuesday, March 5, from 5:30 to 6:30pm, is its last supper. Pizza nights begin on March 12, all ages welcome. 9 Menemsha Crossroads, Chilmark. For further information, call 508-645-3100.

The Chilmark library hosts LEGO Free Build on Thursday, Feb. 28, at 2 pm. Head to the Family Movie Matinee on Saturday, March 2, at 2 pm, popcorn provided. Join Ali Berlow, food writer and co-host of “The Local Food Report” on WCAI, on Wednesday, March 6, at 5 pm for a community food writing workshop. The library just got its first issue of its new subscription to Poetry magazine, and both Fanny Howe and Jennifer Tseng are represented. Learn more at chilmarklibrary.org or 508-645-3360.

Have a great week.