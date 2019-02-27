Chilmark library hosts food writing workshop

Join the Chilmark library for a community food writing workshop with Ali Berlow on Wednesday, March 6, at 5 pm. In this workshop, according to a press release from the library, food is the muse, metaphor, and always the sustenance. The library invites you to bring your passion for food, cooking, and language, and gain inspiration and guidance to “find your voice and engage the creative self.”

Berlow is author of two books, and the co-host of “The Local Food Report” on WCAI, the public radio station in Woods Hole, where she got her start writing with her weekly essay series titled “A Cook’s Notebook.” She is also co-owner and former managing editor of Edible Vineyard magazine, and the founding executive director of Island Grown Initiative, a nonprofit on Martha’s Vineyard dedicated to building and supporting a resilient community food system.