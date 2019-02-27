Eating green

Veganism, a philosophy and way of life that includes not eating or using any animal products, has a definite presence on the Island. The Martha’s Vineyard Vegan Society offers regular outreach through a food giveaway every month at the Edgartown library. They distribute fresh fruits and vegetables to the community, and try to educate people on the benefits of a plant-based diet. According to Sharon Brown, chief operating officer for the society, they’re more concerned about healthy eating than they are labels.

“While our main priority is being a vegan and we want everyone to understand what being vegan is, we care more about our community eating healthy than being vegan,” Sharon explains. “Our outreach is based on fresh fruits and vegetables, and the community learning about healthy choices.”

“For us, we say, ‘You don’t have to be vegan, we want you to eat vegan,’” says Patrece Petersen, founder and chief executive officer of the M.V. Vegan Society.

Troy Smalls, a co-founder and CFO, added, “You have to start somewhere. We want you to understand that a plant-based diet is healthier for you in terms of your longevity and environmental sustainability. If you can maybe eat one or two vegan meals a day, to include more fruits and vegetables on your plate — that’s something we’re trying to push. Not everyone is going to stop cold turkey and stop wearing leather shoes today.”

Besides the group’s main focuses at the Edgartown library distribution program, they also offer free dinners once a month at the P.A. Club, though they may be turned into luncheons in the future. “That’s more where we want people to taste the vegan food. Last month we had baked ziti, curried rice and beans, and jerked vegetables,” Brown says. “This time we’re going Italian. We’re trying to show them what’s vegan that still tastes great.” They also bring fruits to the Edgartown Boys and Girls Club that the kids, I’m told, gobble up right after school.

I asked Petersen what the impetus was to undertake such an important effort. He tells me that the society came about when he realized how hard it is to be a “broke” vegan, and that there is a need and want for access to food for people who just can’t afford it. “I’ve almost got tears in my eyes about how hard it is to be a broke vegan and eat vegan,” Petersen says, “and it shouldn’t be that way.”

Smalls agreed: “It can be really expensive to eat healthy, more than the processed foods, which are often subsidized.”

Petersen explained that they purchase food from different markets with money from donations, as well as their own. “We try to go to markets where they say it’s organic. Sometimes we get food that’s donated from different farms, from different food banks.” Since the society knows “it takes a village” to feed a village, this month they began a partnership with both Good Shepherd Parish and Island Grown Initiative.

“The need is there, and we need more people to come aboard,” Petersen stresses. “We can affect a big change. Most of our volunteers come from off-Island, and we come here to bring the donations. If we have more on-Island support, that would be great.”

The next M.V. Vegan Society’s Healthy Foods Distribution Giveaway Day at the Edgartown library is Friday, March 22, from noon to 2 pm. The next Free Dinner and Fresh Food Giveaway date is to be determined, but check mvvegansoc.wixsite.com, call 508-560-1562, or email mvvegansoc@gmail.com for updated information.