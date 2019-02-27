Feathers and stones

Attention, artists — Featherstone Center for the Arts is looking for new work. There are two requirements: It must feature a feather and/or a stone, and it must never have been previously displayed at Featherstone.

From peacock feathers to the Rock of Gibraltar, and stone towers to rock walls, all mediums and artistic interpretations of the theme are welcome.

The opening reception is Sunday, March 10, from 4 to 6 pm. Art drop-off dates are Tuesday, March 5, and Wednesday, March 6, from 10 am to 4 pm each day. Art pick-up date is Monday, April 1, from 10 am to 4 pm. For more information, visit featherstoneart.org.