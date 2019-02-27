West Tisbury: Wind, wind, wind

The past few days have reminded me of my early days on the Island. I moved here in March and felt, for much of the first few months, like I might blow away in a gust of wind that would pick me up and set me down who-knows-where. Cold and rainy with wind, wind, wind. Will it still be blowing when March arrives this weekend? Or will we return to the almost balmy days that seemed to signal an early spring?

March is National Women’s History Month. Edgartown’s Federated Church has planned a special Sunday service, “A New Look at Biblical Women,” for March 3 at 10:30 am. Tuesday is Mardi Gras Tuesday, and the church will celebrate with a free supper in the Parish House. Gumbo, dirty rice, pralines, and King Cake will be served at 5:30 pm. And Wednesday at noon will be a service for Ash Wednesday, the beginning of the Lenten season that leads to Easter Sunday, April 21 this year.

Beth Kramer asked me to include her thank you to “a generous patron who donated the beautiful Chinese New Year stamps to the library.” Beth showed them to me, and they are indeed beautiful. This is the Year of the Rabbit, and the stamps depict a pair of kumquats, a special gift that is supposed to bring good luck. May the Year of the Rabbit bring good luck and peace to us all.

Town clerk Tara Whiting-Wells reports that there is a contested race in our upcoming town elections. Three candidates, Clark Rattet, Joe Gervais, and Doug Ruskin, are running for two three-year terms on the finance committee. Jess Miller is running for an open seat on the board of health. Tara said that anyone can run as a write-in candidate, so you still have a chance to run for a position on a town board. Let Tara know if you are interested. Annual town meeting will begin at 7 pm on Tuesday, April 9, at the West Tisbury School. Town elections will be held at the Public Safety Building on Thursday, April 11.

Healthy Aging M.V. will host a free “Housing Options Forum for Elders” at the Martha’s Vineyard Hebrew Center next Tuesday, March 5, 1 to 4 pm. State Representative Dylan Fernandes will be among the speakers. For more information and to RSVP, please call 508-693-7900, ext. 455.

At the West Tisbury library this Thursday and Friday, there will be crafts materials set out in the Children’s Room and Young Adult Room, also free soup and bread lunches between 11:45 and 12:45, and free movies at 1 pm. This is the remainder of school vacation week.

Friday, March 1, 5:15 pm, the Feminist Book Group will discuss “Life’s Work” by Dr. Willie Parker.

Saturday, March 2, 11 am, Hugh Phear will lead a Chain Reaction Build Session for kids ages 8 and up. There will be an Artist’s Reception for photographer Albert O. Fischer. His exhibition called “Up-Island” will remain on view through the month.

Sunday, March 3, 2 pm, Peggy Isham will lead an illustration workshop for kids 8 years old and up and their parents, to create an Eric Carle–style collage. Signup is required.

Monday, March 4, 11:30 am, Kanta Lipsky will lead her weekly Balance Workshop. At 3:30 pm, Plastic Free M.V. students will present the film, “A Plastic Wave,” followed by a Q and A.

Tuesday, March 5, 10:30 am, Adult Community Dance Class with the Yard will meet. All are welcome. At 6 pm, Janell Hofmann, author of “iRules,” will speak about raising tech-healthy families with tweens and teens.

Wednesday, March 6, 10:30 am, David Rhoderick will host his “Classical Music Is for You” class. At 4 pm, Lynn Thorp will lead a sign language learning and practice circle.

As the rain raged and the wind roared outside my windows, inside I am enjoying an enormous bouquet of forsythia I forced after one of my tidying-up pruning tours around the property. I love forcing branches of all different sorts, usually in the order in which they would bloom outdoors. There is always something satisfying about walking around my own place and coming in with a bouquet. Or several.